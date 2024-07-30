HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Portable lighting done the edgy way: this HOMCOM table lamp. A portable, multifunctional piece: as well as providing lighting to where you want, this disk-top lamp features a USB-C port so you can charge small appliances right by you. Fitted with a three-colour LED light, you can choose between warm white, white, cold white over 1,000 lumens. Offers 8-20 hours illumination per every 3-4 hours charge. The limitations are endless.

