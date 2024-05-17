HOMCOM LED Table Lamp with Round Metal Base for Bedroom White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring a unique feel to home light with this modern table lamp from HOMCOM. The central LED light is shaped into a cool spiral design, and emit a 800lm so your area is effectively lit up. Cool white in colour, the 6000k emits a daylight-style glow without damaged the eyes. Frame is made from sturdy aluminium and is finished with a large base to keep it balanced.

Bring a unique feel to home light with this modern table lamp from HOMCOM. The central LED light is shaped into a cool spiral design, and emit a 800lm so your area is effectively lit up. Cool white in colour, the 6000k emits a daylight-style glow without damaged the eyes. Frame is made from sturdy aluminium and is finished with a large base to keep it balanced.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.