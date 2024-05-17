Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silver
image 1 of HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silverimage 2 of HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silverimage 3 of HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silverimage 4 of HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silverimage 5 of HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silver

HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

HOMCOM LED Cordless Table Lamp with Battery Operated, Silver
Portable lighting done the edgy way: this HOMCOM table lamp. A portable, multifunctional piece: as well as providing lighting to where you want, this disk-top lamp features a USB-C port so you can charge small appliances right by you. Fitted with a three-colour LED light, you can choose between warm white, white, cold white over 1,000 lumens. Offers 8-20 hours illumination per every 3-4 hours charge. The limitations are endless.
Input Voltage: 230V/50HZEmits a bright 800lm lightSturdy and lightweight

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here