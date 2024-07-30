Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Styler
image 1 of Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Stylerimage 2 of Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Stylerimage 3 of Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Stylerimage 4 of Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Stylerimage 5 of Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Styler

Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Styler

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£249.99

£249.99/each

Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Styler
The GlamPRO Styler features a large barrel coated with a fusion of ceramic and tourmaline, ensuring your locks receive the royal treatment they deserve. Say goodbye to dull and hello to dazzling, as this dynamic duo delivers frizz-free, shiny results with every use.Designed for versatility, this styler comes armed with two must-have attachments: a large oval brush and a sleek paddle brush. Whether you’re aiming for bouncy curls, voluminous waves, or straight-up sophistication, the GlamPRO Styler has got you covered.Customise your styling experience with two heat and two speed settings, allowing you to cater to your hair’s unique needs. Tame the wildest mane or add a touch of glamour – the choice is yours!Worried about limited mobility? Fear not! The GlamPRO Styler boasts a generous 3-meter power cord, granting you the freedom to create your signature style without being tethered to the outlet.And because we believe in the power of confidence, every GlamPRO Styler comes with a 12-month warranty. It’s not just a styler; it’s a commitment to your fabulous self.Elevate your styling game with the Nicky Clarke GlamPRO Styler – because glamour should never be a compromise!
Professional 2000w Brushless motorUltra Lightweight & Quiet OperationSelf-cleaning function

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here