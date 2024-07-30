Nicky Clarke AirStyle PRO Dryer & Styler

The GlamPRO Styler features a large barrel coated with a fusion of ceramic and tourmaline, ensuring your locks receive the royal treatment they deserve. Say goodbye to dull and hello to dazzling, as this dynamic duo delivers frizz-free, shiny results with every use.

Designed for versatility, this styler comes armed with two must-have attachments: a large oval brush and a sleek paddle brush. Whether you’re aiming for bouncy curls, voluminous waves, or straight-up sophistication, the GlamPRO Styler has got you covered.

Customise your styling experience with two heat and two speed settings, allowing you to cater to your hair’s unique needs. Tame the wildest mane or add a touch of glamour – the choice is yours!

Worried about limited mobility? Fear not! The GlamPRO Styler boasts a generous 3-meter power cord, granting you the freedom to create your signature style without being tethered to the outlet.

And because we believe in the power of confidence, every GlamPRO Styler comes with a 12-month warranty. It’s not just a styler; it’s a commitment to your fabulous self.

Elevate your styling game with the Nicky Clarke GlamPRO Styler – because glamour should never be a compromise!