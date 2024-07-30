Nanoleaf Essential - 0K - 220Vs - Smart A60 Bulb - 800Lm - White - 2700K-650-240V - B22 - MATTER - 3PK - UK

(3 Pack) Enjoy bright whites and endless colours with this Thread and Matter-enabled smart colour changing LED Light Bulb that's simple to set up, and easy to control. - Works with Matter over Thread - Control via App or Voice - 16+ Million Colours and Tunable Whites - More Customization via Nanoleaf App Requires a Matter compatible smart home hub, thread border router and iOS/tvOS 16.5+ or Android OS 8.1+ to connect to a smart home ecosystem. Examples of Matter hubs that double as thread border routers include the Apple HomePod mini, Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) & Amazon Echo (4th Gen). See more examples in the Tech Specs below. For control with just the Nanoleaf App, only Bluetooth is required.