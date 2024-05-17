Nanoleaf Elements | Hexagons | Expansion Pack | 3PK

Expand your design with the 3 panel Expansion Packs. Connect up to 21 Hexagon Panels with one Power Supply (for bigger layouts get an Add-on Power Supply from the Nanoleaf Shop). Also available in Triangles and Mini Triangles—mix and match any panel shape from the Nanoleaf Shapes or Elements product lines (NL42/NL47/NL48/NL52 models). Please note, this Pack requires a Shapes Smarter Kit to work.