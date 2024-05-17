Nanoleaf Lines 60° | Expansion Pack | 3PK

Includes 3 Lines, 60 Degree Mounting Connectors and Mounting Supplies. For 90 Degree Mounting Connectors look for the Lines 90 Degrees Expansion Pack). Connect up to 18 Lines with one Power Supply (for bigger layouts get an Add-on Power Supply from the Nanoleaf Shop). Please note, this is only an add-on Expansion Pack, requires Lines Smarter Kit to work.