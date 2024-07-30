Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UK

Take your entertainment beyond the screen. Nanoleaf 4D is a screen mirror camera kit that syncs the colours on your screen onto the addressable gradient LED lightstrip mounted behind it. Experience the ultra-immersive ″4D″ effect as the vibrant backlighting illuminates your space with the colours from your favourite shows, movies, and video games. For a levelled-up entertainment experience, enable ″Sync+″ in the Nanoleaf App to extend the screen sync effects across 50+ Nanoleaf RGB lights. - Ultra Vivid Screen Mirroring - Trimmable Lightstrip - Privacy Cover for Camera - Use with TV Screens or Monitors