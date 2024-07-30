Marketplace.
image 1 of Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UK
image 1 of Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UKimage 2 of Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UKimage 3 of Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UKimage 4 of Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UKimage 5 of Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UK

Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£89.99

£89.99/each

Nanoleaf 4D - TV Screen Mirror + Lightstrips Starter Kit - 4M - For TV up to 65'' / 165cm - UK
Take your entertainment beyond the screen. Nanoleaf 4D is a screen mirror camera kit that syncs the colours on your screen onto the addressable gradient LED lightstrip mounted behind it.Experience the ultra-immersive ″4D″ effect as the vibrant backlighting illuminates your space with the colours from your favourite shows, movies, and video games.For a levelled-up entertainment experience, enable ″Sync+″ in the Nanoleaf App to extend the screen sync effects across 50+ Nanoleaf RGB lights.- Ultra Vivid Screen Mirroring- Trimmable Lightstrip- Privacy Cover for Camera- Use with TV Screens or Monitors
For a levelled-up entertainment experienceenable ″Sync+″ in the Nanoleaf App to extend the screen sync effects across 50+ Nanoleaf RGB lights—like Nanoleaf Shapes and Lines

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here