image 1 of Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240V
image 1 of Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240Vimage 2 of Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240Vimage 3 of Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240Vimage 4 of Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240Vimage 5 of Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240V

Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240V

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Nanoleaf Essentials | Light Strips Expansion | 1M | 1600Lm | 30W | 2700K-6500K | 120V-240V
Additional 1m Lightstrip Extension to extend your Lightstrip Starter Kit. Connect up to 10m without reducing the maximum brightness. Requires Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip Starter Kit (works with both the Matter & non-Matter version).
Additional 1m Lightstrip Extension to extend your Lightstrip Starter Kit. Connect up to 10m without reducing the maximum brightness. Requires Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip Starter Kit (works with both the Matter & non-Matter version).

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here