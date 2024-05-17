OHS Foldable Compact Indoor Laundry Clothes Electric Airer and Cover, 58x90x142cm

This innovative airer features wings that can be extended, providing ample space for hanging and drying your laundry. With its built-in heating element, you can now enjoy the luxury of warm air circulating around your clothes, ensuring quick and thorough drying. The grey finish adds a touch of elegance to any laundry room or living space, making it a stylish addition to your home. With its sleek design and user-friendly features, this airer and cover combo is a must-have for any household. Say goodbye to damp clothes and hello to perfectly dry garments with our Winged Heated Airer in grey.