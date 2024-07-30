OHS Geometric Print Reversible Microfibre Duvet Cover Twin Pack Bedding Set, King - Blush Pink/Grey

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

This set showcases a chic and modern geometric print in two versatile colours. These duvet sets are set apart by their reversible design, ensuring that the back of the duvet covers also boasts an appealing print. This additional feature allows you to effortlessly change the look of your bedroom by simply flipping the covers, providing even more options for personalizing your space. Crafted with care using quality microfibre polyester, these duvet sets offers a harmonious balance of comfort, durability, and eye-catching design. Complete with coordinating pillowcase(s), this set brings a touch of modern sophistication to your bedroom.

This set showcases a chic and modern geometric print in two versatile colours. These duvet sets are set apart by their reversible design, ensuring that the back of the duvet covers also boasts an appealing print. This additional feature allows you to effortlessly change the look of your bedroom by simply flipping the covers, providing even more options for personalizing your space. Crafted with care using quality microfibre polyester, these duvet sets offers a harmonious balance of comfort, durability, and eye-catching design. Complete with coordinating pillowcase(s), this set brings a touch of modern sophistication to your bedroom.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.