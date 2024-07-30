Marketplace.
image 1 of Dreamscene Galaxy Print Pencil Pleat Thermal Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Navy Blue
image 1 of Dreamscene Galaxy Print Pencil Pleat Thermal Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Navy Blueimage 2 of Dreamscene Galaxy Print Pencil Pleat Thermal Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Navy Blueimage 3 of Dreamscene Galaxy Print Pencil Pleat Thermal Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Navy Blue

Dreamscene Galaxy Print Pencil Pleat Thermal Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Navy Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.99

£16.99/each

Dreamscene Galaxy Print Pencil Pleat Thermal Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Navy Blue
Turn bed time into a fun and loving atmosphere with these Galaxy blackout curtains from the Dreamscene. Energy efficient for maximum insulation, these curtains keep heat in and light out. These heavyweight pleated tape top thermal curtains will transform your room with its blackout qualities and unique supersoft drape material of soft sheen with metallic moon and stars. This is a double face curtain i.e. moon and stars pattern on face and plain matching colour on the reverse, with the blackout weave lining inside, and is perfect for any room. The pencil pleat top gives them a pleat effect and is perfect for keeping light out, whilst being easy care.
Kids galaxy star print designReversible with plain design on other faceSoft sheen appearance

View all Curtains & Blinds

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here