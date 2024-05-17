OHS Linen Look Slot Top Sheer Net 2 Panel Voile Curtains, 139x220cm

This pair of linen look curtains combines the sophistication of a linen look with the airy charm of voile, creating a light and inviting atmosphere in your living space. The curtains feature a slot top design for easy installation, allowing you to effortlessly slide them onto your curtain rod. Available in a range of versatile hues, these window dressings are designed to complement various styles of interior decor. This set includes a pair of curtains, providing a coordinated look that effortlessly elevates the ambiance of your room.