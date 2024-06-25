OHS Pompom Tufted Textured Slot Top Sheer Net 2 Panel Voile Curtains, 55x87" - Charcoal

Add a charming and elegant addition to your window decor with these curtains which are beautifully adorned with delightful pompom tufts, adding a touch of whimsy and texture to your living space. Available in both white and charcoal options, these curtains provide versatility to suit various colour schemes and interior styles. The pompom detailing creates a visually interesting and lively atmosphere, making them a standout feature in any room. Crafted with a slot top design, installation is a breeze, allowing you to easily slide the curtains onto your curtain rod. This set includes a pair of curtains, offering a coordinated and refined window treatment for your home.