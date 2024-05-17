OHS Diamond Tufted Textured Slot Top Sheer Net 2 Panel Voile Curtains, 139x220cm

This pair of curtains features diamond-shaped tufts that add a touch of texture and elegance to your living space. Crafted in both classic black and white hues, these curtains offer a timeless and versatile look that seamlessly complements various interior styles. The diamond tufting creates visual interest, providing a subtle yet charming detail to your windows. With a slot top design, these are easy to install, allowing you to effortlessly hang them on your curtain rod. This set includes a pair of curtains, offering a coordinated and refined window treatment for your home.