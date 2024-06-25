Sienna Luxury Crushed Velvet Pencil Pleat Blackout Curtains, 46x54" - Blush Pink

Bring a touch of luxury to your room with our crushed velvet curtains from the Sienna range. Energy efficient for maximum insulation, keeps heat in/keeps light out. These heavyweight glamorous velvet thermal curtains will transform your room with its qualities and unique supersoft crushed velvet material. This curtain has a separate lining, making it fully lined and is perfect for any room. Easy to hang and easy care.