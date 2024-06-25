OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - White

Enjoy a great night sleep with this elegant Waffle Embossed Quilted Pillows - the perfect fusion of luxurious comfort and thermal practicality. These ultra comfy pillows feature a smooth touch with a crisp and unique textured pattern. Drift off effortlessly with these luxury quilted pillows and experience total relaxation with durable and trustworthy construction.