Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - White
image 1 of OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - Whiteimage 2 of OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - Whiteimage 3 of OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - Whiteimage 4 of OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - White

OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

OHS Soft Plump Memory Foam Shell Bed Pillow, 48x74cm - White
Enjoy a great night sleep with this elegant Waffle Embossed Quilted Pillows - the perfect fusion of luxurious comfort and thermal practicality. These ultra comfy pillows feature a smooth touch with a crisp and unique textured pattern. Drift off effortlessly with these luxury quilted pillows and experience total relaxation with durable and trustworthy construction.
Dust mites and allergen protectionMemory foam for shoulder and neck supportHotel-like sleep experience

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here