OHS Hollowfibre Bounce Back Anti-Allergy 2 Pack Bed Pillows, 45x75cm - White

Our OHS pillows are soft, comfortable, and breathable and have been crafted with a hypo-allergenic polyester outer fabric and a polyester filling. Choosing the right pillow is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our pillows are also easy care so can be machine washed at 40°C, and are all UK made.