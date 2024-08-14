OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - White

Soft and cosy for unbeatable comfort. This duvet is filled with anti-bacterial hollowfibre that actively protects against bacteria and dust mites, keeping your duvet fresh and hygienic for longer. Helps to reduce and remove allergens so that you to enjoy a restful night's sleep. We provide TOGs from 4.5 which is cool and lightweight perfect for the summer months, through to the 15 TOG which is perfect for the cold winter months. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our duvets are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.