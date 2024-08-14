Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - White
image 1 of OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 2 of OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 3 of OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 4 of OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - White

OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - White

1(1)
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.99

£14.99/each

OHS Hotel Quality Anti-Allergy 4.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - White
Soft and cosy for unbeatable comfort. This duvet is filled with anti-bacterial hollowfibre that actively protects against bacteria and dust mites, keeping your duvet fresh and hygienic for longer. Helps to reduce and remove allergens so that you to enjoy a restful night's sleep. We provide TOGs from 4.5 which is cool and lightweight perfect for the summer months, through to the 15 TOG which is perfect for the cold winter months. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our duvets are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.
Highly resistant to allergen and dust mitesHotel-like quailtyRip and tear resistant

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here