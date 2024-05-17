Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Red
image 1 of OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Redimage 2 of OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Redimage 3 of OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Redimage 4 of OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Red

OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£40.99

£40.99/each

OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Red
Introducing the Official Liverpool FC Coverless Bedding Set are reimagining the traditional duvet. This isn't just bedding; it's your ticket to carefree comfort. Our coverless duvet and pillowcase set is perfect for snuggling on the sofa, movie nights, sleepovers, staycations, and more. It's designed for those who want a piece of home wherever they go. Simply roll and "squish" it into the handy carry bag, and you're ready for your next adventure. Crafted for quality, our Coverless Quilt features a soft-touch microfibre cover and a lightweight fibre fill that delivers a cosy comfort like no other. But that's not all, we're committed to sustainability. The quilt is filled with 100% recycled polyester made from PET bottles, which is not only better for you but also better for the environment. Our coverless bedding is designed for convenience. It's machine washable in drums 7kg and above and can be tumble dried, ensuring easy maintenance. Each set includes a reversible quilt, a matching pillowcase, and a matching drawstring bag for storage or travel. Embrace the future of bedding with the Official Liverpool FC Coverless Duvet Set. It's more than just a duvet; it's a lifestyle choice that combines comfort, quality, and sustainability all while letting you carry a piece of Liverpool with you wherever you roam. Show your love for the Reds, even in your dreams.
Reversible designCreates/adds a theme to any boy's bedroomEco-friendly filliing

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here