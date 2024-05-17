OHS Liverpool Football Club Coverless Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilt Duvet, Double - Red

Introducing the Official Liverpool FC Coverless Bedding Set are reimagining the traditional duvet. This isn't just bedding; it's your ticket to carefree comfort. Our coverless duvet and pillowcase set is perfect for snuggling on the sofa, movie nights, sleepovers, staycations, and more. It's designed for those who want a piece of home wherever they go. Simply roll and "squish" it into the handy carry bag, and you're ready for your next adventure. Crafted for quality, our Coverless Quilt features a soft-touch microfibre cover and a lightweight fibre fill that delivers a cosy comfort like no other. But that's not all, we're committed to sustainability. The quilt is filled with 100% recycled polyester made from PET bottles, which is not only better for you but also better for the environment. Our coverless bedding is designed for convenience. It's machine washable in drums 7kg and above and can be tumble dried, ensuring easy maintenance. Each set includes a reversible quilt, a matching pillowcase, and a matching drawstring bag for storage or travel. Embrace the future of bedding with the Official Liverpool FC Coverless Duvet Set. It's more than just a duvet; it's a lifestyle choice that combines comfort, quality, and sustainability all while letting you carry a piece of Liverpool with you wherever you roam. Show your love for the Reds, even in your dreams.