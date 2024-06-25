OHS Luxury Hotel Satin Stripe Filled 2 Pack Bed Pillows, 46x71cm - White

Elevate your nightly retreat with the OHS Hotel Satin Stripe Pillow Pair in White - 2 Pack. Designed to offer the ultimate comfort, they enhance your sleep experience whether you're engrossed in a good book or drifting off to sleep. Immerse yourself in their plush softness, thanks to the luxurious hollowfibre filling that guarantees a restful slumber every night. Adorned with a satin stripe cover, these microfibre pillows boast a smooth texture that radiates elegance, adding a touch of sophistication to your bedroom decor. Transform your bedtime routine into a lavish retreat with these exquisite pillows that combine style and comfort effortlessly.