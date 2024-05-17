OHS Huggleland Kids Bear Teddy Fleece Back Arms Lumbar Support Bed Reading Pillow, 40x43cm

Introducing the Huggleland Kids Teddy Cuddle Cushion in Brown, featuring an endearing teddy bear design with outstretched paws, always prepared for a comforting embrace. Let your child snuggle up this supportive teddy cuddle cushion, perfect for providing extra support while lying in bed or cosying up on the sofa. Finished in a soft teddy outer fabric and filled with hollowfibre for added comfort, this cushion not only offers a warm and cosy experience but also a soft sensory feel. When the teddy cushion shows signs of love, simply toss it into the mashing machine at 30 degrees for easy care. Designed with both support and comfort in mind, this teddy cuddle cushion is a delightful addition to any child's space.