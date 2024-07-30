OHS Quilted Mattress Protector Topper Bed Cover Sheet, Double - White

The OHS Cosy Quilted Mattress Protector in White offers premium protection and comfort for your mattress. This mattress protector features a quilted design for added coziness. The white colour adds a clean and fresh look to your bedding, while the various sizing options ensure a perfect fit for your mattress. Keep your mattress in top condition with this durable and stylish mattress protector.