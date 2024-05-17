OHS Kids Soft Touch Anti-Allergy 4 Tog Quilted Cot Duvet, Junior - White

Filled with anti-allergy fibres for a comfortable, hygienic sleep with anti-bacterial fibres protecting your little one from bacteria that may ordinarily live in their duvet. The set contains a soft and slim pillow and a 4 tog duvet that will keep your little one at just the right temperature to prevent overheating. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great night's sleep all year round. Our duvets are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.