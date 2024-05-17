Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Cream
image 1 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Creamimage 2 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Creamimage 3 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Creamimage 4 of OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Cream

OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.49

£10.49/each

OHS Soft Teddy Fleece Filled Bed Pillow, 45x75cm - Cream
Enjoy super cosy comfort with this teddy fleece filled pillow. It is incredibly warm and cosy and will ensure you have a cosy night's sleep and get the rest you need.
Supportive for all types of sleepersMedium firmness to alleviate back or neck painAdds style to any bedroom decor

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here