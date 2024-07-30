OHS Luxury Hotel Satin Stripe 10.5 Tog Filled Quilt Duvet, Single - White

Experience the epitome of luxury and comfort with the OHS Hotel Satin Stripe 10.5 Tog Duvet. Designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life, this duvet exudes opulence with its exquisite embossed stripe microfibre construction. Perfectly suited for all seasons with its 10.5 tog, it offers medium-weight coverage that ensures unparalleled rest and rejuvenation. Dive into its plush filling of soft hollowfibre and indulge in an enhanced sleeping experience every night. Wrapped in a satin stripe cover, this duvet not only promises comfort but also adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor, inviting you to immerse yourself in its lushness and sophistication. Elevate your sleep to a new level of luxury with this premium duvet.