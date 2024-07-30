OHS Teddy Fleece Long Bolster Pregnancy Body Support Cushion, 40x137cm - Cream

Discover the incredible versatility of the Teddy Fleece Bolster Pillow, designed to provide exceptional support for your neck and head while also serving as a comforting body pillow to ease tension in your back and hips. This multi-functional pillow is a must-have, and it's especially beneficial for expectant mothers seeking additional comfort. Wrapped in a plush and inviting Teddy fabric cover, it offers a gentle, soft-to-the-touch feel. Measuring an impressive 137cm in length, this pillow is large enough to fit up to a king-size bed, making it suitable for a wide range of sleeping arrangements. Elevate your comfort and relaxation with the OHS Teddy Bolster Pillow today.