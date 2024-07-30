Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White
image 1 of OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 2 of OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 3 of OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 4 of OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White

OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White
Our OHS Duvets are soft, comfortable, and breathable and have been crafted with a hypo-allergenic microfiber outer fabric and a polyester filling. This item is available in various sizes and TOGS, so you can choose the right duvet for you, and for the time of year. We provide TOGs from 4.5 which is cool and lightweight perfect for the summer months, through to the 15 TOG which is perfect for the cold winter months. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our duvets and pillows are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.
Shape retention qualitiesLightweight and breathableResistant to allergens

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here