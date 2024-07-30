OHS Microfibre Breathable Soft Touch 10.5 Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White

Our OHS Duvets are soft, comfortable, and breathable and have been crafted with a hypo-allergenic microfiber outer fabric and a polyester filling. This item is available in various sizes and TOGS, so you can choose the right duvet for you, and for the time of year. We provide TOGs from 4.5 which is cool and lightweight perfect for the summer months, through to the 15 TOG which is perfect for the cold winter months. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great nights sleep all year round. Our duvets and pillows are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.