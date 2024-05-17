Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White
image 1 of OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 2 of OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 3 of OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - Whiteimage 4 of OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White

OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, Double - White
Put compromise to bed with the dual tog Soft Touch Yours and Mine Duvet. This duvet caters to the sleeping requirements of both you and your partner. The duvet ensures that both of you are kept at your own ideal temperature for comfort. The dual tog duvet has a unique two togs in one design. One half features a higher tog and the other a lighter tog, creating a cooler half for those who feel hot at night, and a warmer half for those who feel the chill. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great night's sleep all year round. Our duvets are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.
Accommodates both warm and cooler sleepersHotel-like qualityDurable and long-lasting

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here