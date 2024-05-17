OHS Perfect For Partners Soft Touch 10.5/13.5 Dual Tog Quilted Duvet, 225x220cm

Put compromise to bed with the dual tog Soft Touch Yours and Mine Duvet. This duvet caters to the sleeping requirements of both you and your partner. The duvet ensures that both of you are kept at your own ideal temperature for comfort. The dual tog duvet has a unique two togs in one design. One half features a higher tog and the other a lighter tog, creating a cooler half for those who feel hot at night, and a warmer half for those who feel the chill. Choosing the right duvet is important to allow for a great night's sleep all year round. Our duvets are also easy care so can be machine washed, and are all UK made.