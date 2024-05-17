OHS Waterproof Quilted Mattress Protector Topper Bed Cover Sheet, 135x190cm

The OHS Cosy Quilted Waterproof Mattress Protector in White is designed to offer both comfort and protection for your mattress. The quilted texture adds an extra layer of coziness, while the waterproof feature ensures your mattress remains shielded against spills and stains. The white colour provides a clean and fresh look to your bedding, and the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Keep your mattress in top condition with this stylish and functional waterproof mattress protector from OHS Cosy.