Dreamscene Star Print Non-Shed Anti-Slip Floor Rug, 80x150cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This soft kids star print floor rug from the Dreamscene will add a fun, and colourful look with its soft warm touch, and the short smooth fibres ensure a cosy versatile look. Created in charcoal grey with a white star print, this ensures the rug can be paired with other colours in the home. With its non-shed qualities and stitched, folded and glued edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. The PVC dot material backing means this is non-skid and makes for practical use.

This soft kids star print floor rug from the Dreamscene will add a fun, and colourful look with its soft warm touch, and the short smooth fibres ensure a cosy versatile look. Created in charcoal grey with a white star print, this ensures the rug can be paired with other colours in the home. With its non-shed qualities and stitched, folded and glued edges, this modern runner rug is soft, durable and long lasting, adding a vibrant colour to any room. The PVC dot material backing means this is non-skid and makes for practical use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.