OHS 2 x Car Racer Print Collapsible Clothes Toy Storage Organiser Cubes, 27x27cm - Navy Blue

Compact and foldable, keep you rooms tidy with our Car printed storage box, which can be used to store loose items. These lightweight storage solutions are a perfect way to achieve a clean look with your items. Due to the cube design they can be used under beds, and in most cube shelving units which allow for a clean finished look.