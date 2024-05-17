OHS 2 x Fairy Print Collapsible Clothes Toy Storage Organiser Cubes, 27x27cm

Compact and foldable, keep you rooms tidy with our Fairy printed storage box, which can be used to store loose items. These lightweight storage solutions are a perfect way to achieve a clean look with your items. Due to the cube design they can be used under beds, and in most cube shelving units which allow for a clean finished look.