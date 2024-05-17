Brentfords 3 Metre Triangle Outdoor Sun Shade Waterproof Garden Canopy, 300x300x300cm

This Brentfords Triangle Sun Shade Canopy is a great addition to any outdoor space and is perfect for providing shade and comfort. The canopy is made of high-quality materials and is designed to be highly durable and resilient. It is also easy to assemble and provides excellent coverage from the sun.