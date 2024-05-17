OHS 2 x Wooden Display Storage Wall Mounted Floating Shelves, 20x40cm

Upgrade your living space with these floating shelf set, a stylish and versatile storage solution designed to enhance any room. This set includes two sleek floating shelves, each crafted with precision and finished in a timeless white that complements a variety of decors. Despite its minimalist design, these floating shelves are remarkably sturdy, with a suggested holding weight of 2kg and the capability to support up to 3kg. Whether you use them to display books, photos, decorative items, or to organise essentials, these shelves offer ample space to showcase your personal style and creativity.