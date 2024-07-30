OHS 2 x Foldable Paper Rope Storage Organiser Wicker Hamper Baskets - Grey

Organise your space in style with these storage baskets, a set of two versatile storage solutions. These beautifully crafted baskets are made from durable paper rope, offering a unique blend of strength and flexibility. Designed with convenience in mind, the storage baskets feature a foldable design that allows for easy storage when not in use, making them ideal for decluttering any room in your home. Whether you use them to store toys, books, crafts, or other essentials, these baskets provide a practical and stylish way to keep your belongings neat and tidy, while their sturdy construction ensures long-lasting durability. Includes: 2 Baskets (L33 x W23 x D15cm).