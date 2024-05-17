OHS Teddy Matte Velvet Square Pet Dog Plush Cushion Bed, 65x65cm

This pet bed features a plush matte velvet exterior complemented by a cosy teddy lining, creating a warm and inviting sanctuary for your pet. The super-soft texture provides a comforting and soothing environment, encouraging your pet to nestle in and relax. Whether they're curling up for a nap or seeking a super soft spot to rest, this pet bed offers the perfect combination of style and comfort. Treat your pet to the ultimate lounging experience with this fabulous, fur-like pet bed.