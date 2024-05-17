OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cm

Add a touch of elegance to your home decor with this stylish mirrored tray. This stunning decorative tray combines modern design with functionality, featuring an eye-catching hexagonal shape crafted from durable metal and complemented by a sleek mirrored base. This tray is not only a stylish accent piece but also a versatile addition to any room. Its mirrored surface reflects light beautifully, making it perfect for showcasing your favourite ornaments, candles, or decorative accents, enhancing their visual appeal and creating a captivating display. Whether placed on a coffee table, side-table, or dresser, this hexagonal tray adds a sophisticated touch to any space while helping to organise and elevate your decor.