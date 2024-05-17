Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cm
image 1 of OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cmimage 2 of OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cmimage 3 of OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cmimage 4 of OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cmimage 5 of OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cm

OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.49

£9.49/each

OHS Hexagon Mirrored Home Decorative Ornamental Serving Tray Vanity, 7x26.5x26.5cm
Add a touch of elegance to your home decor with this stylish mirrored tray. This stunning decorative tray combines modern design with functionality, featuring an eye-catching hexagonal shape crafted from durable metal and complemented by a sleek mirrored base. This tray is not only a stylish accent piece but also a versatile addition to any room. Its mirrored surface reflects light beautifully, making it perfect for showcasing your favourite ornaments, candles, or decorative accents, enhancing their visual appeal and creating a captivating display. Whether placed on a coffee table, side-table, or dresser, this hexagonal tray adds a sophisticated touch to any space while helping to organise and elevate your decor.
Made for durabilityMirrored base providing functionality and stylePerfect for display all kinds of ornaments

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here