OHS Rustic Wall Mounted 3 Pack Hexagon Display Floating Shelves, 10x32x36.5cm

This set includes three hexagon-shaped iron wall rack shelves in varying sizes, each designed with a practical board on the bottom for stylishly displaying and organising your items. The black iron finish adds a touch of sophistication, making these hexagon wall shelves a versatile addition to any room. Whether in the living room, bedroom, or office, these shelves provide an elegant way to showcase your favourite decor pieces, books, or small plants. Installation is a breeze with the included instructions, allowing you to effortlessly enhance your wall space.