Fax Potato Pinatas Unicorn Pull String Cardboard Pinata & Blindfold Set - W44cm x D13cm x H50cm - White

Turn any party, function or celebration into a bona fide fiesta with this Child Friendly Unicorn Pinata and Blindfold from Fax Potato! Most commonly associated with Mexico, the concept of a container being broken to reveal treats and treasures has a long, rich history across all corners of the globe. This collection from Fax Potato grants you an invitation to that proud tradition, with a variety of shapes, styles and vibrant colours designed to perfectly suit and celebrate any person, personality or occasion. Crafted from cardboard, these decorative pieces are lightweight enough to be hung from any ceiling or surface. A cut-out opening in the top allows you to fill the pinata with your choice of sweets, candy or any other treasure. This collection offers something different, simply allow your guests to take turns pulling the strings from under the pinata in attempts to unleash the sweets! This child-friendly way allows more safety for the youngers with just as much fun and flair. This particular pinata comes presented in the form of a magical unicorn - the perfect party piece for princesses and princes of all ages! Includes the classic Blindfold for the ultimate Pinata Party Setup!