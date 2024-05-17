Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pink
image 1 of Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pinkimage 2 of Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pinkimage 3 of Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pinkimage 4 of Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pinkimage 5 of Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pink

Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.95

£9.95/each

Nicola Spring Round Turkish Cotton Beach Towel - 190cm - Pink
Relax with our Nicola Spring Turkish Beach Towels, designed and inspired by the many colours of the Mediterranean.Crafted from 100% cotton with a smooth muslin cloth texture, our peshtemal large beach towels are 90cm by 170cm and create a comfortable space to relax on grass, sand and pebble beaches.Compact, quick drying and versatile in their use; choose from four Hammam towel colours to complement your swimwear. Treat yourself to a large beach towel for your next summer holiday, pool trip or road trip.

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here