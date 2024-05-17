LAV Aras Whisky Glasses - 305ml - Full Colour - Pack of 6

The Aras range of Whisky Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware.

Taking inspiration from classic glassware design, each tumbler in the Aras collection features a ridged multi-faceted shape that promotes stability and balance - secure in the hand and less likely to roll off a surface if knocked over. The 305ml capacity creates an ideal vessel for serving your favourite scotch, bourbon or whisky, either straight-up, on the rocks or as the base of a refreshing lowball cocktail.

As with all LAV glassware, the Aras Whisky Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Aras collection of Glass Drinking Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.