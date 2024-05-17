Princess Table Top 8 Person Fondue

The Princess Fondue Pure Black is a modern and elegant addition to any table. The bamboo housing of the product makes it an eye catching and luxurious centrepiece, and is ideal for hosting guests. The black aluminium cast iron dish of the fondue is built with a non-stick coating and can easily dine up to eight people. Practical and user friendly The fondue has a concealed heating element and cool touch integrated handles meaning it is safe to use on your table and while hosting. The included fondue ring allows the forks to be easily placed and settled in the fondue for ease of use and less mess. The plastic non slip feet of the fondue means it will stand steady on any surface for extra stability and support. The fondue also comes with a power cord length of 2 meters, so no unsightly extension leads will be necessary when in use. Heats to a maximum 1900C with easy temperature control and four heat settings. 4 heat setting and easy temperature control 8 bamboo and stainless steel forks and a fondue ring included Easy to clean