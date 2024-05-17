Princess Table Top 8 Person Raclette

The Princess Raclette Pure 8 is a modern and elegant addition to any table. The bamboo housing of the raclette makes it an eye catching and luxurious centrepiece, and is ideal for hosting guests.

The dimensions of each of the baking plates of this raclette are 21 x 23cm and there are eight grill pans, making it an ideal product to comfortably dine up to eight people with eight bamboo spatulas included.

Prepare a stress free and social meal for your loved ones!

Bamboo housing

With bamboo housing and stylish cast iron grilling plates this raclette is a modern and elegant addition to any table

Combination grilling surface

Equipped with a smooth and ridged grilling surface meaning you can cook a wide variety of food including meat and vegetables with up to 8 guests

Adjustable thermostat

The raclette is 1200 W and heats quickly to a max of 215 degrees celsius with easy temperature control thermostat dial which has a backlight

Accessories included

Come included with 8 grill pans and 8 bamboo spatulas