Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer

Russell Hobbs Satisfry Extra Large 8 Litre Air Fryer 27170

Enjoy carefree cooking that'll save you time and energy in the kitchen with the Russell Hobbs Satisfry Extra Large. Easy touch screen controls and 10 pre-set programmes allow you to make a wide range of dishes with no fuss, or mess. While air fry technology circulates temperatures up to 220°C with little or no oil required. So, if you think cooking from scratch can be time-consuming and messy, think again!

Air fry technology generates a whirlwind of superheated hot air up to 220°C, Dishwasher safe non-stick coated fry basket & crisping plate, Digital tough display, easy to wipe clean, Shake reminder with audible beep halfway through cycle, for foods that need a shake, 10 preset foods/programs: fries, eggs, chicken, vegetable, bake, grill, dehydrate, frozen, reheat