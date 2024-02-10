Marketplace.
Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer
Sold and sent by EPE International Limited
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
£79.99
£79.99/each
Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer
Russell Hobbs Satisfry Extra Large 8 Litre Air Fryer 27170Enjoy carefree cooking that'll save you time and energy in the kitchen with the Russell Hobbs Satisfry Extra Large. Easy touch screen controls and 10 pre-set programmes allow you to make a wide range of dishes with no fuss, or mess. While air fry technology circulates temperatures up to 220°C with little or no oil required. So, if you think cooking from scratch can be time-consuming and messy, think again!Air fry technology generates a whirlwind of superheated hot air up to 220°C, Dishwasher safe non-stick coated fry basket & crisping plate, Digital tough display, easy to wipe clean, Shake reminder with audible beep halfway through cycle, for foods that need a shake, 10 preset foods/programs: fries, eggs, chicken, vegetable, bake, grill, dehydrate, frozen, reheat
Dishwasher-SafeDigital Touch DisplayFamily Sized XXL
|Number of Compartments
|1
|Input voltage (volts)
|230V
|Material
|Plastic
|Drip Tray
|No
|Number Of Settings
|9
|Dishwasher Safe
|Yes
|Removable Bowl/Plate
|Yes
|Viewing Window
|No
|Type
|Air Fryer
|Removable Basket
|Yes
|Display Type
|Digital
|Adjustable Temperature
|Yes
|Safety Feature
|Yes
|Input Power (kw)
|1.35
|Food Capacity (L)
|8
|Grill Function
|Yes
Delivery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
Standard delivery - arrives in 1-2 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Returns
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.