Marketplace.
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer
image 1 of Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryerimage 2 of Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryerimage 3 of Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryerimage 4 of Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryerimage 5 of Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer

Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer

4.8(4)
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Russell Hobbs Satisfry- 8L Extra Large Air Fryer
Russell Hobbs Satisfry Extra Large 8 Litre Air Fryer 27170Enjoy carefree cooking that'll save you time and energy in the kitchen with the Russell Hobbs Satisfry Extra Large. Easy touch screen controls and 10 pre-set programmes allow you to make a wide range of dishes with no fuss, or mess. While air fry technology circulates temperatures up to 220°C with little or no oil required. So, if you think cooking from scratch can be time-consuming and messy, think again!Air fry technology generates a whirlwind of superheated hot air up to 220°C, Dishwasher safe non-stick coated fry basket & crisping plate, Digital tough display, easy to wipe clean, Shake reminder with audible beep halfway through cycle, for foods that need a shake, 10 preset foods/programs: fries, eggs, chicken, vegetable, bake, grill, dehydrate, frozen, reheat
Dishwasher-SafeDigital Touch DisplayFamily Sized XXL

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here