Russell Hobbs HoneyComb 2 Slot Toaster - Cream

Trends move fast. Now you can keep up, thanks to the Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster in White, which is the perfect kitchen accessory. Bringing you a stylish design that doesn't blow your budget, giving your kitchen a makeover can be easy and inexpensive. In a Premium White Plastic with a Honeycomb-Inspired Textured Design, you can enjoy a tasty slice of toast from a toaster you're proud of.

The Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster combines a Honeycomb-Inspired Design with a premium cream plastic, to bring you this on-trend toaster. With a High Lift Feature for safe and easy toast removal, and a Bun Warmer perfect for morning pastries -making breakfast has never been easier.

Product Features

- 2 Slice Plastic Textured Toaster

- Extra wide slots -“ Ideal for toasting thicker bread types

-Stainless Steel Accents

-Frozen, Cancel and Reheat Functions