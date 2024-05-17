Marketplace.
Russell Hobbs HoneyComb 2 Slot Toaster - Cream

Russell Hobbs HoneyComb 2 Slot Toaster - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by EPE International Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.99

£32.99/each

Russell Hobbs HoneyComb 2 Slot Toaster - Cream
Trends move fast. Now you can keep up, thanks to the Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster in White, which is the perfect kitchen accessory. Bringing you a stylish design that doesn't blow your budget, giving your kitchen a makeover can be easy and inexpensive. In a Premium White Plastic with a Honeycomb-Inspired Textured Design, you can enjoy a tasty slice of toast from a toaster you're proud of.The Honeycomb 2 Slice Toaster combines a Honeycomb-Inspired Design with a premium cream plastic, to bring you this on-trend toaster. With a High Lift Feature for safe and easy toast removal, and a Bun Warmer perfect for morning pastries -making breakfast has never been easier.Product Features- 2 Slice Plastic Textured Toaster- Extra wide slots -“ Ideal for toasting thicker bread types-Stainless Steel Accents-Frozen, Cancel and Reheat Functions
Variable browing dialRemovable crumb trayExtra Wide Slots

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here