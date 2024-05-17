PawHut Wooden Tortoise House with Run, Shelter, Shelf, Lamp Holder

Tortoises are cold-blooded - they need a warm, safe and comfortable spot, especially during the colder months. That's why they'll love this outdoor tortoise house, which is split into two rooms, giving them an area for privacy or basking. They'll get their much-needed UV rays, whether it's from the sun or a heated lamp, which can be placed on the support frame. Finished with water-resistant paint, it can be used outdoors pets will enjoy thriving in the natural sunlight.