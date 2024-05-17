Marketplace.
Razor Ground Force Elite 36 Volt Go Kart

The Ground Force Elite combines shifter kart styling, unibody construction with great manoeuvrability and enhanced steering engineered for performance. A strong 350 watt motor reaches speeds up to 14 mph and a variable speed foot pedal activated throttle provides more realistic driving experience for up to 40 minutes of continuous use, whilst the one piece blow moulded body makes sure the wide, abrasion resistant rubber wheels are always in contact with the ground, to ensure grip which improves steering geometry and riding dynamics. The tyres are also subtlety crowned to have less rolling resistance which improves battery life and the overall speed. Designed to mimic the look of racing karts, it features bucket seat with lap strap, height adjusted steering wheel, and foot pedal activated disc brake that allows smooth and precise braking. The Ground Force Elite is Razorâ€™s first 36 volt electric go kart for teens that includes a forward and reverse drive switch which allows for greater control and manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Dimensions 105.1 x 73.7 x 44.8 cm, weight 30.6 kg. Maximum rider weight 91 kg. Suits ages 13 years +.
Variable foot pedal throttle Foot pedal disc brakeMax speed 14 mph, up to 40 mins of continuous useMaximum rider weight 91 kg. Suits ages 13 years +

