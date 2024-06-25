image 1 of OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoal
image 1 of OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoalimage 2 of OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoalimage 3 of OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoalimage 4 of OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoalimage 5 of OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoal

OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

OHS Garden Reclining Zero Gravity Patio Sun Lounger Outdoor - Charcoal
This gravity sun lounging garden chair offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. Designed for relaxation, this chair features a gravity reclining mechanism for customisable lounging positions. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of sophistication to any outdoor space. Enjoy the ultimate in comfort and leisure with this gravity sun lounging garden chair.Size: L110 x W65 x H166cm.
Adjustable reclining for complete relaxationHeadrest included for added comfortFoldable and portable

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here